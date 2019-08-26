e-paper
Tamil Nadu state government launches education TV channel

The content will include shows aimed at school children, besides those on jobs and related issues.

Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami launches education TV channel.
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched it’s exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII.

An initiative of the School Education Department, “Kalvi Tholaikkatchi” (Education TV) was launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami here.

The content will include shows aimed at school children, besides those on jobs and related issues.

“Students can now learn from home,” School Education Minister K A Sengkottaiyan said at the launch event.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:18 IST

