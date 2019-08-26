Tamil Nadu state government launches education TV channel

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:18 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched it’s exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII.

An initiative of the School Education Department, “Kalvi Tholaikkatchi” (Education TV) was launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami here.

The content will include shows aimed at school children, besides those on jobs and related issues.

“Students can now learn from home,” School Education Minister K A Sengkottaiyan said at the launch event.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:18 IST