Teachers’ Day: President Ram Nath Kovind greets teachers, says they quench thirst of knowledge

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:27 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers Day, noting that teachers play a significant role in the lives of students.

“On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and felicitations to teachers,” said the President.

By celebrating Teacher’s Day on the birth anniversary (September 5) of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Kovind said “we pay tribute to an illustrious statesman, a great scholar and one of the most distinguished personalities of the teaching fraternity”.

“His life­ and work forever will inspire teachers to discharge their duties with full devotion.”

The President said Teachers’ Day is dedicated to teachers who play a significant role in the lives of students.

“They (teachers) motivate the young minds, quench their thirst for knowledge and bring out their hidden potential and talent.

“On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the entire teaching community that has ably guided our students to become the nation’s valuable human resource, thereby making an invaluable contribution for building a strong and prosperous nation,” Kovind said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 08:26 IST