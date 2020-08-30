e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Teachers have adapted new technology, methods in education amid Covid-19: PM Modi

Teachers have adapted new technology, methods in education amid Covid-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that amid the coronavirus crisis, teachers not only have accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity as they adapted to new technology and methods in education.

education Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that amid the coronavirus crisis, teachers not only have accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity as they adapted to new technology and methods in education.

“My dear countrymen, in a few days from now on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. The fast-changing times coupled with the Corona crisis are posing new challenges for our teachers. I am happy that not only have our teachers accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity,” said the Prime Minister during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

He said that teachers have learned how to incorporate maximum use of technology in education, how to adopt new methods and how to help the students.

“Our teachers have adopted it naturally and also taught the same to their students. Teachers and students are doing something new together,” he added.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In