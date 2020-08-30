Teachers have adapted new technology, methods in education amid Covid-19: PM Modi

education

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that amid the coronavirus crisis, teachers not only have accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity as they adapted to new technology and methods in education.

“My dear countrymen, in a few days from now on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. The fast-changing times coupled with the Corona crisis are posing new challenges for our teachers. I am happy that not only have our teachers accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity,” said the Prime Minister during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

He said that teachers have learned how to incorporate maximum use of technology in education, how to adopt new methods and how to help the students.

“Our teachers have adopted it naturally and also taught the same to their students. Teachers and students are doing something new together,” he added.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.