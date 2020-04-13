e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Telangana postpones all Common Entrance tests due to lockdown

Telangana postpones all Common Entrance tests due to lockdown

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) said that all common entrance tests stand postponed due to extension of lockdown by the government. The new dates will be announced later

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was scheduled in the first and second weeks of May.
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was scheduled in the first and second weeks of May.(HT file)
         

With the lockdown extended till April 30, authorities in Telangana on Sunday announced postponement of TS EAMCET and all other common entrance tests for admissions into professional courses scheduled in May.

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) said that all common entrance tests stand postponed due to extension of lockdown by the government. The new dates will be announced later.

It also announced that the last date for payment of fee and submission of online applications for all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) without late fee is extended up to May 5.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was scheduled in the first and second weeks of May.

Other CETs scheduled in May include TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy, TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) and TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA courses.

Andhra Pradesh has also postponed all CETs scheduled to be held in May due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

tags
top news
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News