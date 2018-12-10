Telengana Police Recruitment: Admit card of PMT, PET for SI exam released at tslprb.in

Admit card of physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) for sub-inspector recruitment examination has been released by Telengana state level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) on its official website tslprb.in

The admit card is available for download till December 15, 2018. The examination will be conducted from December 17, 2018, across the state and will fill up 18, 428 posts of Sub-Inspector in the state.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can download their admit card by signing in with their registered mobile number and password.

The Telangana Police SI 2018 recruitment has three levels- the preliminary written test, physical measurement test, and physical efficiency test and final written examination.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:51 IST