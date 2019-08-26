TikTok partners with IIMC to train IIMCians on online safety

education

TikTok on Monday announced its partnership with Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to train budding media professionals on the existing industry-wide challenges arising from the evolving social media landscape in India.

Under this partnership, TikTok and IIMC would organise a series of workshops with the students and professors of IIMC across its six regional campuses starting on August 26.

“We believe in building relationships that would help further develop and support this industry-wide mission to actively train young professionals to help them become more informed digital citizens and promote online safety,” said Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok.

The workshops would feature a curriculum that incorporates insights and learnings shared by thought leaders from new media, internet-based companies and the educational institutional community, the company said in a statement.

The subsidiary of a Beijing-based start-up named ByteDance, TikTok has offices in Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

