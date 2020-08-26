e-paper
Home / Education / TISS Admission 2020: BA Social sciences merit list released at tiss.edu

TISS Admission 2020: Students who have applied for the admission process can check the merit list online at tiss.edu.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TISS Admission 2020.
         

TISS Admission 2020: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the merit list of BA Social sciences for 2020-23 academic session on its official website.

Students who have applied for the admission process can check the merit list online at tiss.edu.

The institute has also started the online personal interview process for its BA in Social Work programme.

Direct link to check BA Social sciences merit list.

How to check BA Social sciences merit list:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, go to the “Admission” section and click on the link that reads, “Institute’s admissions Website”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “BA Admission 2020 - Social Sciences merit list announced & Social Work OPI Started”

Key in your credentials and login

The merit list will appear on the display screen

