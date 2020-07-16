e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TN 12th Results 2020 declared, here’s how to check Tamil Nadu HSE scores on tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Results 2020 declared, here’s how to check Tamil Nadu HSE scores on tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Results 2020: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website.
Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website.(HT file)
         

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website.

Students who have taken in the examination can check their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in

A total of 7,99,717 Lakh students registered for the exam this year.

Here is the direct link to check Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020

Last year, 8,69,423 students appeared in the TN Class 12 examination, out of which 8,42,512 students appeared through schools and 29,911 appeared on their own. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for TN class 12 exam was 91.03%. Out of which, the pass percentage for boys was 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

Tamil Ndu Board 12th Result: Step’s how to check:

1) Log on to tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 12th results

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on Get Marks

5) View your result and take a print out

The Tamil Nadu board has also declared the HSE +1 arrear examination results 2020. The results can be checked byclicking here.

tags
top news
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 32,000 Covid-19 cases
India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 32,000 Covid-19 cases
Pulse oximeters, plasma bank to ramped-up testing: How Delhi fights back Covid-19
Pulse oximeters, plasma bank to ramped-up testing: How Delhi fights back Covid-19
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In