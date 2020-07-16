e-paper
TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu declares HSC results at dge.tn.nic.in, direct links here

TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu declares HSC results at dge.tn.nic.in, direct links here

TN 12th Results 2020:Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12th Board exam results 2020 on Thursday, July 16. Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in. Check direct link and steps to check scores h

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN 12th Results 2020 declared
TN 12th Results 2020: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the HSE Class 12th Board exam results 2020 on Thursday, July 16. Candidates can check the +2 results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in. A total of 92.34% students have passed the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exam.

Tamil Nadu has also declared the TN HSE class 11 or +1 arrears results 2020. Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth to login.

A total of 7,79,931 students appeared in the examination, out of which 7,20,209 have passed making the pass percent 92.34. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 91.03.

Among the districts, Tiruppur stood first with a pass percent of 97.12% followed by Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39% at second and third places, respectively. In the year 2019 also, Trippur and Erode stood at first and second positions, with 95.37 and 95.23 pass percent, respectively.

Direct link to check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Results 2020

Direct link to check Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Arrears Examination Results 2020

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2020: How to Check

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads- TN HSC Board exam results 2020

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your Tamil Nadu 12th board exam result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

