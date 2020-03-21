TN SSC 10th board exams postponed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry due to coronavirus

education

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:23 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced on Saturday to postpone the class 10th board examinations to April 15 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The CM announced the postponement in the state assembly today in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The TN SSC board exams were scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 13. However, the exams have been postponed to April 15.

The CM said that about 9.45 lakh students are registered to appear for the TN SSC class 10th board exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Till now, 271 Indians have been infected by the coronavirus that has been declared as pandemic. India has recorded a total of four deaths due to coronavirus. Other state including Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra board and others have also been postponed. CBSE and ICSE board exams have also been postponed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

