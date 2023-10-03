News / Education / TN TRB BEO exam 2023 answer key released at www.trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

TN TRB BEO exam 2023 answer key released at www.trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 04:47 PM IST

TN TRB releases provisional answer key and master question paper for BEO exam 2023. Candidates can download from the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the provisional answer key and master question paper for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) exam 2023, today, October 3. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at www.trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB Releases Provisional Answer Key & Question Paper for BEO Exam 2023; Objections Accepted Till October 10(Shutterstock)
Candidates will be able to raise objections till October 10.

“The BEO OMR-based examination was held on September 10, 2023. Candidates can submit their objection or representation only through the online objection tracker with reference to the question number in “A” series question paper, available in the TRB website within the stipulated time i.e., from 03.10.2023 to 10.10.2023, till 05:30 p.m” reads the official website.

Direct link to download BEO answer key 2023

Direct link to raise objections

BEO answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Press News -BLOCK EDUCATIONAL OFFICER - Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker”

Next, click on the Objection Tracker link

Key in your login details

Raise objections

Upload the supporting documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
