TN TRB Recruitment 2019: 1060 vacancies for lecturers in Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Colleges notified at trb.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:26 IST

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited fresh online applications for direct recruitment from eligible candidates for filling 1060 vacancies of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering/Non Engineering) in Tamil Nadu Educational Service for the year 2017-2018. The fresh notification has been issued after the Judgement of Supreme Court made in the SLP (C) Nos.14206-14217 of 2019 dated August 8, 2019.

The date for the commencement of registration process and the last date for submission of application will be announced shortly. The date of examination and certificate verification will be announced later.

Candidates should not be above 57 years as on July 1, 2019. To be a lecturer in Engineering subjects, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture* with not less than sixty Percent of marks or equivalent. “Provided that if the candidate has a Master’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture*, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree level.” Vacancies are not available for Lecturer in Architecture and hence B.Arch., degree holders are not eligible to apply to this recruitment, reads the notification.

To be a lecturer in no-Engineering subjects, a candidate should have a first class Master’s degree in the appropriate branch of study.

How to apply

Candidates should apply through online mode only at the Teachers Recruitment Board website (trb.tn.nic.in).

Examination fee

An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled candidates. SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled candidates need to pay Rs 300 as examination fee.

Selection

Candidates will be selected in two stages: 1) Computer based examination 2) Awarding Weightage marks during Certificate Verification

Vacancy details

Shortfall vacancies : 2, Current Vacancies : 1058 3. Total: 1060

Note: The subject-wise vacancies can be checked in the notification for the examination at the bottom of the story. Candidates must read the recruitment notification properly before applying to know eligibility conditions, how to apply and much more.