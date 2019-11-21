TN TRB selection list for PG assistant, physical education director released at trb.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Teacher’s recruitment board has released the provisional list of shortlisted candidates for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the selection list online at, trb.tn.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2144 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I. The written competitive examination was conducted from September 27 to 29, 2019.

The Board has conducted the certificate verification for shortlisted candidates in the ratio 1:2 on November 8 and 9, 2019.

According to the notice released on the official webiste of the board, “This selection is purely provisional and is subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.”

