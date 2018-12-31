TNPSC civil service main exam 2014-16 result declared at tnpsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the result of the Main written examination for the Combined Civil Services 1 (Group I Services) 2014-16 on Monday. The examination was held on October 13, 14 and 15, 2017.

Combined Civil Services 1 (Group I Services) 2014-16 main exam result: Candidates can check TNPSC civil services 2014-16 main written exam result by clicking here. A PDF document containing the roll number of all the successful candidates along with a write-up will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who have cleared the exam need to appear in the oral test to be held between January 21 and 25 at Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai. They must carry all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. The detailed time and schedule of the oral exam for all successful candidates will be displayed on the TNPSC website.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 12:41 IST