TNPSC Civil Services prelims answer key released, direct link to check here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for combined civil services preliminary exam 2019 (Group 1 service) on its official website. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till March 11.

This is, however, a tentative answer key. The final answer key will be released after all objections are received and taken into consideration, if any.

The exam was held on March 3 for various departments including Tamil Nadu Civil Service, Tamil Nadu Police Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service, Tamil Nadu Registration Service, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service, Tamil Nadu General Service and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

Here’s the direct link to check the tentative answer keys.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:31 IST