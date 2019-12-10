e-paper
TNPSC Group 1 main result 2019 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, what next

TNPSC Group 1 main result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday declared the Main written results for direct recruitment for Combined Civil Services Examination–I (group-I services).

education Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Main written results for direct recruitment for Combined Civil Services Examination–I (group-I services). (tnpsc.gov.in)
         

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Main written results for direct recruitment for Combined Civil Services Examination–I (group-I services). The main examination was held on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the Main written have been provisionally admitted to the oral test for direct recruitment to Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services).

The Oral Test will be held from December 23 to 31 at Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission office in Chennai. Candidates going for interview must carry original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. The date and time of the oral test will be communicated individually to the candidates by post.

 

The notification issued with the result says that the admission of the candidates for certificate verification is provisional subject to the decision of the TNPSC and subject to the outcome or final orders to be passed by Madras High Court in the WPs and other cases.

