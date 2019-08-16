TNPSC Recruitment: 100 vacancies on offer for child development project officer, assistant director. Apply soon

education

Aug 16, 2019

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of child development project officer (CDPO) and assistant director. There are 100 vacancies. Last date to apply is September 11.

TNPSC has 87 vacancies for the post of CDPO and 13 vacancies for assistant director. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil

Eligibility:

CDPO -- Applicant should have a degree in Nutrition (or) Home Science (or)A degree with a PG Diploma in Rural Services awarded by the Gandhigram University.



Assistant Director---Applicant should have a Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science.

Mode of Selection: Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicant

How to apply:

Applicants should apply only through online mode in the Commission‘s websites at www.tnpsc.gov.in / www.tnpscexams.net / www.tnpscexams.in

Check full official notification here

Apply here

