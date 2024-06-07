TNSET 2024 examination postponed, revised dates to be intimated soon, read notice and important details here

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu has decided to postpone the Tamil Nadu State Level Eligibility Test (TNSET) that was scheduled for June 7th and 8th, 2024. In a press release issued by the institute, it said that the examination had been postponed “due to technical reasons.” TNSET 2024 examination has been postponed. The revised dates will be intimated later by the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu

The release further informed that the revised date of the examination will be intimated later. It may be mentioned here that the University released the admit cards for TNSET 2024 for the Computer-Based Test on June 4 on the official website at msutnset.com.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also read: HC seeks NTA's stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

Notably, the responsibility of holding the State Level Eligibility Test in the academic year 2023-24 was given to the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

As already mentioned, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 7 and 8, in two shifts for three hours. The first shift begins from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift begins from 2 PM to 5 PM.

It may be mentioned here that an exam is being held for the post of Assistant Professor.

Candidates who qualify in the TNSET can apply for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Exam Pattern

Paper 1 will have 50 questions with a total of 100 marks. It will assess the general knowledge, teaching capabilities, research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, higher education system, people and development, environment, mathematical aptitude, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate.

Paper 2 will have 100 questions and will have a total of 200 marks. This paper will test the understanding of the domain knowledge of the candidate in the PG subject chosen from the list of TNSET subjects.

Also read: NEET UG Results 2024: Over 1,400 students from Delhi govt schools qualified exam this year, says Education Minister

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Additionally, the medium of both papers will be in Tamil and English, except Paper II of language subjects (Tamil, Arabic, Hindi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Telugu, and Urdu), the university informed on its website.

Also read: JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 awaited: How, where to check JK Class 10 results

Read the press release here: