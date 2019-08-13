TNUSRB admit card for constable recruitment exam released, here’s how to download

education

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the exam to recruit Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of TNUSRB.

On the home page, Click on the link below LOGIN FOR WRITTEN EXAM HALL TICKET. Key in your user Id and password and login to get your admit card.

To beef up the state police force, Tamil Nadu government will recruit 8826 constables through this recruitment process. out of the total vacancy to be filled, nearly 2500 has been earmarked for women and transgenders.

Details of vacancy:

Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve) – 2465 (Women and TG)

Constable Grade II – (Special Force) - 5962 (Men)

Jail Warder Grade II - - 208 (22 women included)

Firemen - - 191 (men)

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam and Physical Fitness test.

