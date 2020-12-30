TNUSRB admit card for Sub-inspector recruitment exam released at tnusrbonline.org

education

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:05 IST

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspector of Police (TK, AR, TSP) 2019, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at tnusrbonline.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 969 vacancies Sub-Inspector of Police. Out of which, 660 vacancies are of Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (AR), and 33 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).

The recruitment examination for the departmental candidates will be conducted on January 11, 2020, whereas the exams for general candidates will be held on January 12, 2020.

Here’s the direct link todownload the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘login for written exam hall ticket’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.The admit card will appear on the display screen

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.