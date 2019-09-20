To create awareness about new traffic rules, students to form human chain at India Gate

education

A group of thousand students will form a human chain at the India Gate on Saturday to spread awareness about the new traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles Act which has been opposed by several quarters of the society due to provision of hefty fines.

Around 5,500 uniformed school students under the banner of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will form a 2.3 kilometre long human chain at the outer radius circle of the India Gate for creating awareness on the new traffic rules and also to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, said DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“Following traffic rules can save the life of both drivers and pedestrians. If we ignore these laws, then we have to pay a huge fine. If we are well aware of the traffic rules, accidents will come down,” he added.

The students belonging to different religions and regions and studying from Grade 6 to 11 will educate the people and promote Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching of love, peace and harmony through slogans and displaying placards.

“The students will also raise awareness about teaching in ‘Gurbani’ on women dignity, save the girl child, save water and save environment propagated in Sikh teachings,” Sirsa said.

