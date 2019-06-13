TRB Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board announces 2,144 vacancies, apply at trb.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications for filling 2144 vacancies for the post Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other departments of the state for the year 2018-2019.

The registration process will begin on June 24 and the last date for submission of application is July 15. The date of the examination will be announced later. Candidates should not be above 57 years as on July 1, 2019. The educational qualification is different for different posts and so candidates must read the recruitment notification carefully.

How to apply

Candidates should apply through online mode only at the Teachers Recruitment Board website Applications written on paper will not be accepted.

Examination fee

An application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid by all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability. SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability need to pay Rs 250 as examination fee.

Selection

Candidates are selected on the basis of a) computer based examination b) Certificate verification. The Computer based test will comprise 150 MCQ carrying one mark each. Out of 150 questions, 110 will be from main subject, 30 from educational methodology and 10 from general knowledge.

Candidates should secure a minimum of 50% marks to qualify. For SC/SCA candidates, at least 45% marks are needed to qualify, while ST candidates need at least 40% marks to qualify.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released at http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. The final selection is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria, The decision of Teachers Recruitment Board is final in this regard.

Vacancy details

Shortfall vacancies : 3, PWD vacancies : 134. Backlog vacancies : 336, Current Vacancies : 1657, Minority Language/Medium vacancies : 14

