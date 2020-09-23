e-paper
Tripura govt to place over 9,000 sacked teachers in Group C and D posts, teachers demand permanent alternative jobs





Sep 23, 2020 20:29 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala

Of the total 10,323 teachers, currently 9,696 teachers are still without any jobs while the rest placed themselves in different positions in government sector. (HT file )
         

A day after the Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government announced to provide jobs to nearly 9,000 terminated school teachers in Group C and Group D posts in various departments, the sacked teachers on Wednesday protested and demanded the government for a permanent alternative employment.

The government also approved age relaxation for these terminated teachers till March 31, 2023.

Over 10,000 posts in different departments have been identified of which 1280 are lower division clerks and 9268 are multi-purpose workers posts.

“ We have decided to arrange alternative employment for these teachers in Group C and Group D posts. We will give phase-wise advertisement after finalizing recruitment rules,reservation status etc, “ Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

If the teachers fail to get selection, the posts would be filled up through outsourcing.

The teachers conducted procession from North Gate to Secretariat at New Capital Complex in Agartala in demand of alternative government jobs. As they came near the Secretariat, police blocked their ways with barricades and resorted to lathi charge , and deployed water canon. According to the sacked teachers, ten of their colleagues were injured.

Sub divisional police officer of New Capital Complex Piyamadhuri Majumder said ,” Police had to resort to mild lathi charge and deploy water cannon to disperse the mob. But no one was injured.”

Later, in the evening, a few teachers met Education Minister and placed their demands.

“ We have been asked to meet chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb after seven days to place our demands. If we are given suitable solution, we will not go for any movement, or else, we will go for severe movement ,” said Ajoy Debbarma, one of the sacked teachers.

The High Court of Tripura terminated total 10,323 post graduate, graduate and undergraduate school teachers due to faulty recruitment process in 2014.

Later in 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the same verdict. These teachers were appointed in different phases since 2010.

After coming to power for the first time in 2018, the BJP-IPFT reappointed them on an ad-hoc basis till March 31 this year.

Of the total 10,323 teachers, currently 9,696 teachers are still without any jobs while the rest placed themselves in different positions in government sector.

