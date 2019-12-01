Tripura school examinations of Class 9, 10 and 12 rescheduled due to strike for separate statehood demand

education

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 14:22 IST

The Tripura Education Department has rescheduled pre-board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 along with half-yearly examinations of Class 9 in order to avoid any untoward incident due to a bandh called by a regional indigenous-based political party on December 2.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh was called by Tipraland State Party (TSP) at Tripura Tribal areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on December 2 demanding for ‘Tipraland’, a separate state for the indigenous and scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

A notice served on Saturday by Director of Secondary Education UK Chakma said,” In view of the bandh called by a regional political party on 2nd December, 2019, in the TTAADC areas of the state, it is hereby decided to reschedule the following school based examinations to avoid any untoward incidents in the examination process.”

Sociology and Statistics papers of Class 9 half-yearly examinations and English papers of both Class 10 and Class 12 were scheduled to be held on Monday from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. The ninth standard examinations have been rescheduled on December 6 and pre-board examinations of both Class 10 and Class 12 have been rescheduled on December 19, as stated in the notice.

The bandh would begin from 5 AM and would be continued till 5 PM, said TSP chief Chittaranjan Debbarma and claimed that other indigenous-based parties including Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Tipraha , a breakaway faction of ruling IPFT have extended their support to the strike.

The TSP was formed in 2015 over demand of separate statehood for the indigenous.