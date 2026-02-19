Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS EAMCET 2026 registration process on February 19, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, TG EAPCET 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2026: TG EAPCET registration begins today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to apply

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is April 4, 2026. The correction window will open on April 6 and will close on April 8, 2026.

The TS EAMCET hall ticket will be available on the official website from April 23, 2026 onwards for Agriculture and Pharmacy and on April 27 for Engineering course exam.

The examination will be held on May 4 and 5 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and May 9 to 11 for Engineering.

TS EAMCET 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam fee is ₹900/- for other candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates if applying for one course. For both courses, the exam fee is ₹1000/- for SC/ST and PH and ₹1800/- for others. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.