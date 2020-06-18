TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd-year results declared

education

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:45 IST

TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared the results of the TS Intermediate or class 11th and 12th exam on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the TSBIE intermediate first and second year exams can check their results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in.

On Tuesday, the Telangana board officials had submitted the report of TS Intermediate or class 11 and 12 examination results to the state government.

A total number of 4,80,555 students appeared in the TS first year exam. Out of which, 2,88,383 students passed the exam thus making the pass percentage 60.01%. In the TS second year exam, out of 4,11,631 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,83,462 students have passed. The pass percentage for the second year exam is 68.86%.

Girls have outperformed boys in both first and second year exams. In the first year exam, pass percentage of girls is 67.47 while for boys it is 52.30. In the second year exam, 75.15% girls and 62.10% boys passed.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Telangana Board postponed the class 11 and Class 12 results this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the disease. Last year, TS inter results were announced on April 18. A total of 59.80% students passed the class 11 exam, while 65% students had cleared the class 12 exams. Nearly 9 lakh students register for the TS intermediate exam every year.