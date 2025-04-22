TS Telangana Inter 2nd year results 2025: TSBIE announces IPE results, steps to download marks memo

TS Inter 2nd year result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) on Tuesday declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results. The result link will be activated soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter results 2025 live updates TS Inter 2nd year results 2025: TSBIE announces IPE results(Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)

The result will be hosted on the HT Portal as well.

TS Inter results 2025 on HT Portal

Students will need to use their hall ticket numbers to check the results online. These are the steps they need to follow-

How to check TS Inter results 2025?

Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Open the IPE 1st/2nd year result link. Enter your hall ticket number Submit and check the online marks memo.

How to check TS Inter results on HT portal?

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result

Select your class (IPE 1st year or 2nd year) and stream (general or vocational)

Provide the requested information and submit.

Check and download the result.

TSBIE conducted the 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers were held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 1st and 2nd year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively.

Those who couldn’t pass IPE 2nd year during the March examination can appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE). Details about the TS IPEASE exam 2025 will be shared by the board soon.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for IPE 2nd year students was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent, higher than boys' 56.10 per cent.