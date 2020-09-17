TSPGECET admit card 2020 released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released new admit cards for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Through Computer Based Test (TSPGECET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the TSPGECET 2020 exam can download their hall tickets online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

“TSPGECET 2020 candidates are instructed to download the new hall ticket in view of changed centres. Old hall tickets are not valid,” reads the notice flashing on the official website.

The TSPGECET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 21 to 24, 2020.

Direct link to download TSPGECET 2020 admit card.

How to download TSPGECET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the hall ticket

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TSPGECET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the TSPGECET 2020 admit card and take its print out for future use.