e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TSPGECET admit card 2020 released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TSPGECET admit card 2020 released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the TSPGECET 2020 exam can download their hall tickets online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSPGECET admit card 2020.
TSPGECET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released new admit cards for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Through Computer Based Test (TSPGECET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the TSPGECET 2020 exam can download their hall tickets online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

“TSPGECET 2020 candidates are instructed to download the new hall ticket in view of changed centres. Old hall tickets are not valid,” reads the notice flashing on the official website.

The TSPGECET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 21 to 24, 2020.

Direct link to download TSPGECET 2020 admit card.

How to download TSPGECET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the hall ticket

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TSPGECET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the TSPGECET 2020 admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In