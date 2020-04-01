e-paper
Home / Education / TSPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020: Last date extended to apply for 93 vacancies

TSPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020: Last date extended to apply for 93 vacancies

TSPSC Engineering Services 2020: Last date of application has been extended from March 31 to April 30 due to coronavirus outbreak. Check full details here.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSPSC engineering services 2020: Last date extended
TSPSC engineering services 2020: Last date extended
         

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the application deadline for engineering services exam.The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of manager in metropolitan water supply and sewerage board. There are a total of 93 vacancies. The last date to apply was March 31 which has been extended up to April 30.

“It is hereby informed that the scheduled last date for submission of online applications for the post of manager (engineering) in Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board engineering service is 31st March, 2020. Due to prevailing situation of Covid- 19 (coronavirus) the last date of submission of online applications is further extended up to 30th April, 2020,” the official notice reads.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the U.G.C. or AICTE.The aspirant should be between 18 and 34 years of age.

Procedure of Selection:

i) Examination (Objective Type) by Online / OMR based and

ii) Personality assessment test (Interview) (only for those qualified as per Rules).

