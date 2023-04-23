Home / Education / TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman recruitment exam admit card releasing on April 24 at tssouthernpower.com

TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman recruitment exam admit card releasing on April 24 at tssouthernpower.com

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 01:59 PM IST

TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman admit card releasing tomorrow at tssouthernpower.com.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will release the admit card for Junior Lineman posts recruitment examination on tomorrow, April 24. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com.

TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman post admit card releasing on April 24 (HT file)
TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman post admit card releasing on April 24 (HT file)

The TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman examination will be conducted on April 30.

This recruitment drive will be a total of 1553 vacancies in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL).

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023 Junior Lineman admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
recruitment admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out