TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman recruitment exam admit card releasing on April 24 at tssouthernpower.com

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will release the admit card for Junior Lineman posts recruitment examination on tomorrow, April 24. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com. TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman post admit card releasing on April 24 (HT file)

The TSSPDCL 2023 Junior Lineman examination will be conducted on April 30.

This recruitment drive will be a total of 1553 vacancies in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL).

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023 Junior Lineman admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.