UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 91 vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:23 IST

UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: The UCO Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 91 vacancies for the posts of Special Cadre Officer- scale I and II. The online application process has begun from October 27. Last date to apply is November 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ucobank.com.

According to the official notification, the UCO Bank recruitment examination will be held in December 2020/January 2021.

Details of Posts:

Out of the total 91 vacancies, nine vacancies are for Security officer, eight for Engineers, two for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer, 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (JMGS-I) , two for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (MMGS-II). However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and may change at sole discretion of the Bank.

Pay Scale:

Scale of Pay – JMGS-I ---- Rs. 23700 -980/7 -30560 -1145/2-32850-1310/7- 42020 (Subject to revision)

Scale of Pay – MMGS-II ---Rs. 31705 -1145/1 - 32850 -1310/10 - 45950 (Subject to revision)

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1180 (including GST charges), while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118 (including GST charges).

Eligibility Criteria:

Security Officers: Candidates should be graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60 percent marks. Age Limit: Minimum 21- Maximum 40 as on October 1, 2020.

Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Architect): Candidates should have a degree in Civil/Electrical/Architect Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 60 percent marks. Candidates with Post Graduate degree will be preferred. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Statistician: Candidates should have a post graduate degree in Economics or Econometric/applied Economics/Statistics from a recognized University with minimum 60 percent marks. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

IT Officer: Candidates should have scored a minimum 60 percent or equivalent grade in 04 years B.E/B Tech Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunications from a recognized University/institute recognized by AICTE only Or Minimum 60 percent in MCA (3 years) from a recognized University/institute recognised by AICTE only. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA (JMGS-I): Candidates should be a qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Economist: Candidates should have a post graduate degree in Economics with minimum 60 percent marks. OR PhD in Economics. Age Limit: Minimum 21- Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA (MMGS-II): Candidates should be a qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Selection Procedure: Online exam followed by an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.