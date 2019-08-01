UGC grants approval to Mumbai University’s distance learning wing, check updated list

education

Admissions to the distance education wing of University of Mumbai can now continue its admissions process, which was stalled due to their lapsed affiliation with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In an updated list released on Wednesday evening, UGC highlighted names of distance education institutes that have finally been granted recognition and MU’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) was featured in the list. This news gives relief to over 30,000 students who have been waiting to finish the admissions process.

“We missed making it in the previous list because the mandatory on-site visit by a UGC appointed expert committee had recently taken place and their report was pending at that time. Once their report was submitted, we were very sure that IDOL will be featured in the updated list,” said Vinod Malale, public relations officer, IDOL. He added that an updated schedule for admission to 2019-20 academic year will be released soon.

In June 2017, UGC issued a notification to regulate distance learning courses offered across the country, which required institutes to seek the regulator’s recognition for these courses. IDOL didn’t figure in UGC’s first list of recognised institutes, issued in August 2018, as the MU’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading had expired. IDOL also failed to show up in two consecutive updated UGC lists after that -- one in January and another in the last week of June this year.

New rules required applicant institutes to attain a NAAC score of 3.26 on a four-point scale before the end of the academic year 2019-20 and also affiliation with the UGC. NAAC assesses and accredits higher education Institutions in the country.

