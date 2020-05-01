UGC letter to varsities apparently reflects West Bengal’s recommendations: Edu minister

education

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:44 IST

Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said the UGC’s letter to universities in the state apparently reflects the recommendations made by the West Bengal government on issues such as conducting terminal examinations in the post-lockdown period.

Chatterjee said that all state universities have received the letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the West Bengal government has taken note of the contents of the letter.

“By the first look, apparently it seems several recommendations and suggestions made by us through official correspondence and discussions with the Union education minister have been retained in this UGC letter,” he said.

Observing that there is a need for detailed scrutiny of the letter, Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s earlier announcement that only final semester exams will be held in this academic year has also been “endorsed by the UGC in the letter”.

The minister said the Higher Education Department is seeking the opinion of the vice-chancellors on the subject.

“The universities will take a decision in accordance with their own rules and situation and inform the department.

The department will then give the final approval after talking to the chief minister,” he said.

The UGC on April 29 released fresh guidelines, saying that colleges would open in August. PTI SUS SOM SOM