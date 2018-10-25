UGC NET 2018: National Testing Agency uploads schedule for exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the UGC-NET 2018 on its website. The examination will be conducted on December 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in two shifts.

Timing of first shift is 9:30 am to 1 pm while of the second shift, it is 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

The admit card will be available for download on the NTA website www.ntanet.nic.in with effect from November 19.

The exact date and shift for subject opted by the candidate as well as the city and the Centre will be notified on the Admit card.

The NET examination is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for assistant professor only or junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professor both in Indian universities and colleges.The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor both or eligibility for assistant professor only depends on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of NET in aggregate.

