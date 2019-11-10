e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

UGC NET December 2019 admit card released at ntanet.nic.in, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2019 on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:57 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET December 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2019 on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card once it is released, online at ntanet.nic.in.

The computer based examination will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

