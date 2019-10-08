UGC NET December 2019: Registration process to end on October 9

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:42 IST

The online application process for UGC NET December 2019 examination is going to come to an end on Wednesday. Candidates interested and eligible for the course can apply online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in on or before October 9, 2019. However, the last date for submission of the application fee is October 10, 2019.

The NTA UGC NET December 2019 examination will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

Application Fee:

•General: Rs 1000

•OBC: Rs 500

•SC/ST/PwD: Rs 250

Eligibility criteria:

1. Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (50% for the candidates under reserved category) in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for the test

2. Following candidates are also eligible for the NTA UGC NET 2019 exam:

• Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination.

• Candidates whose final exam’s results are still awaited.

• Candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed.

Such candidates must complete their Masters degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

3. For JRF, the candidates should not be more than 30 years old. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC, transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the tab ‘Fill online Application form,’ appearing on the home page

3. If you are a new candidate, click on ‘New Registration’ tab, appearing on the left side of the webpage

4. Fill in the required information and register

5. Log in with your new registration id

6. Fill in the application form

7. Upload scanned images along with your signature

8. Make the required payment

9. Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

