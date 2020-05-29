e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UIICL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for AO Medical posts, MBBS graduates can apply

UIICL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for AO Medical posts, MBBS graduates can apply

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. has invited online applications for the post of administrative officer medical- scale 1. There are a total of 10 posts for MBBS graduates.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 12:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UIIC Recruitment 2020
UIIC Recruitment 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. has invited online applications for the post of administrative officer medical- scale 1. There are a total of 10 posts for MBBS graduates. The online application process begins from May 29. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 10. Aspirants can apply online at www.uiic.co.in. Applicants should be aged between 21 and 30 years. 

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have the minimum qualification of M.B.B.S. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent foreign degrees, which are recognized as equivalent to MBBS degree by the Medical Council of India and must be holding a valid registration from Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.The candidate should have finished internship under MBBS Degree on or before 31.12.2019. Dental, Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic, Unani etc. are not valid disciplines for this post.

Emoluments and Benefits: Rs.69,000/- per month (approx.): Basic pay in the scale of Rs.32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowances as applicable in terms of the General Insurance (Rationalization of Pay Scales and other conditions of service of Officers) Scheme, 1975 as amended from time to time

Selection Procedure for UIIC Administrative Officer Posts Candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualification and will be called for interview.

UIICL Application Fee:

UR / EWS / OBC Candidates -Rs. 536 /- ( Rs. 300/- as application fee + Rs. 236/ as processing fee)

SC / ST / PWD / EXM Candidates - Rs. 236/- as processing charges (No Application Fee)

Check UIICL official notification here

Click here to apply online

top news
Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram route after Haryana seals border
Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram route after Haryana seals border
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
LIVE: Researchers say nearly 10% of diabetic Covid-19 patients prone to death
LIVE: Researchers say nearly 10% of diabetic Covid-19 patients prone to death
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
Another Covid-19 case involving Parliament staff, office floor sealed
Another Covid-19 case involving Parliament staff, office floor sealed
Pulwama-like plot: Car belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police
Pulwama-like plot: Car belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In