Ullas ’18: Music, talent, masti, and more at KNC’s annual fest

Despite rising temperatures outside, Ullas ’18 — the annual cultural fest of DU’s Kamala Nehru College (KMC), was, by far, the breeziest fest this year in the varsity. While most fests opt for a more starry affair, KNC’s Ullas chose to honour culture, talent, and art instead.

CLASSICAL KICK-OFF

The Bihu performance by Nupur — KNC’s Indian classical and folk dance society.

Inaugurated by world-renowned Odissi dancer Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar, the fest featured solo classical dance and group folk dance competitions organised by Nupur — KNC’s Indian classical and folk dance society. Unni Vishwanath of Hansraj College bagged the top spot in the solo competition, while Gargi College’s Jhumar performance won hearts and the first prize in the group folk dance competition. Although every performance was lauded for being flawless, it was the Bihu performed by the members of Nupur that garnered much applause.

BAND BEATS

Multi-genre band Tarkash had the audience spellbound with their performance.

Full of competitions and fun activities, the first day of fest ended with energising performance by multi-genre band, Tarkash. While most girls swooned over lead vocalist Parth Sharma and guitarist Manni Saini, violinist Imran Khan also received much adulation for his skills.

“Parth’s voice is like magic. When he sang Dil Diyan Gallan, which is my favourite song, I couldn’t help but feel like I was melting. I wish I could just hug him for being such a sweet and talented person,” said Ambika Rawat, a student who was at the performance.

Violinist Imran Khan plays the violin for the principal of KNC.

Disha Gaur, another student, couldn’t help but compare Manni to Aquaman, the superhero played by Jason Momoa in the film Justice League. “Manni looks just like Aquaman. I didn’t expect a lot from Tarkash, but I am blown away by their versatility. Manni and Parth have this weird bonding on stage, which you can’t help but feel a part of. I also loved when the violinist interacted with the crowd and even tried to serenade the teachers with his tunes. That was so cute,” she said.

WHAT GOT EVERYONE TALKING!

College band The Rumoured Project was the opening act for Tarkash.

We couldn’t help but overhear students and visitors appreciate the college decorations that were done by Luminoso — the fine arts society of KNC. The Childhood Memories Corner which was decorated with superheroes and the handmade photo booths were popular selfie points for students. Many also appreciated the college band, The Rumoured Project, for their opening act for Tarkash on the professional stage, a feat that is not so common during varsity fests. While choreography and western dance competitions were the highlights of the two-day fets, Glitz— the fashion society of the college also wowed everyone with their showcase.

DJ GOT US FALLIN’ IN LOVE

DJ Anirudh dances with the KNC girls.

No college fest is complete without a DJ performance — after all, it is a party! At KNC’s Ullas, DJ Anirudh was responsible for all the fun, and boy, did he impress! The audience couldn’t help but let loose when he spun some o f his popular mixes. He posed with the crowd for pictures, kept the groove going, and even took to social media to share that his experience at KNC, calling it lit! He even promised an after-movie for the event. While a few girls did get to jump on stage to dance with the DJ, a few disappointed ones wished they could have got a chance.

“Anirudh is such a cutie. His mixes had me and my friends dancing all night. The DJ really had us falling in love with his beats. I just wish I was the one going up on stage with him, but maybe next time. He really made our day,” said Kamakshi Saxena, a student at the fest.

