Union Bank of India SO Result 2019 declared, interview round to begin from August 26

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:35 IST

Union Bank of India SO Result 2019: The result of specialist cadre officer recruitment exam conducted by Union Bank of India has been declared on its official website at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The Union Bank of India SO exam was conducted on May 17, 2019 in online mode.Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to appear for the next level- personal interview. The interview dates for Credit officer is 26-08-2019 to 28-08-2019 and interview dates for Treasury & Forex officer will be from 26-08-2019 to 27-08-2019.

How to download Union Bank Of India Result 2019:

Visit the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in

Click on the recruitment section

Scroll down to ‘Union Bank Recruitment Project 2019-20(Specialist Officers)-List of candidates who have been short listed for Personal Interview’ section.

Click on the link of the exam you have appeared for

List of candidates short listed for Credit Officer, JMGS-I

List of candidates short listed for Integrated Treasury Officers, JMGS-I

List of candidates short listed for Forex Officer, JMGS-I

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number and name.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 09:35 IST