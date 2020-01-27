Union HRD Minister felicitates 87 meritorious students

education

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:05 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday felicitated 87 meritorious students from across the country here on Republic Day.

The students also witnessed the Republic Day Parade in the national capital.

An HRD ministry release said the students were awarded Certificate of Appreciation by the Minister to encourage them to achieve new heights in the future.

Amit Khare, secretary in the ministry, and senior officials were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said students were the future of the country and the responsibility of creating a new and prosperous India was on them.

Every year Ministry of Defence requests MHRD to invite toppers to witness the Republic Day Parade.

Accordingly, this Ministry seeks list of toppers from CBSE and various universities and institutes from all over the country.

From the list provided, the ministry selects a student from each CBSE region (10th and 12th standard each) and university or institutions who have secured maximum marks and figured on top position in the list.