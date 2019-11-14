Union minister Mandaviya inaugurates Maritime University’s new headquarters

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:45 IST

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday unveiled the new headquarters of the Indian Maritime University spread over 300 acres, 40 km from here.

The Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers unveiled a plaque commemorating the occasion at the University situated in Semmencherry.

The university offers diploma, degree, post graduate diploma and post graduate degree courses in nautical science, marine engineering, naval architecture, among other disciplines.

The minister also released a placement brochure of the School of Management at the University.

Mandaviya also visited an engine room simulator room and other facilities in the university premises.

According to the University, November 14 is celebrated as Maritime University Day every year.

IMU has regional campuses in Mumbai, Kolkata, Vishakapatnam and Cochin, the institute’s website said.