University of Mumbai PG admission schedule released, check it here

The University of Mumbai has announced the admission schedule for postgraduate courses in all academic departments, all affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised institutions of MU. The online admission process for postgraduate courses is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).(HT File)

The online admission process for postgraduate courses is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students can apply online by visiting the university's official website https://mu.ac.in/admission. A video link has been provided on the website to understand the process from admission registration to submission of application.

The press statement issued by MU stated that regular classes of students admitted to various postgraduate courses mentioned in the schedule will start from July 1.

Pooja Raudale, director of the examination and evaluation board, has appealed to all postgraduate academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised institutions to conduct the admission process as per this schedule.

University of Mumbai PG Admission Process Schedule

Online Registration and Submission of Admission Application Till - June 3

Online Verification of Documents by Departments or institutes - June 9 (till 6 pm)

Provisional Merit List- June 10 (till 6 pm)

Student Grievance- June 12 (till 1 pm)

First Merit List- June 17 (till 6 pm)

Online Fee Payment - June 18 to 21 (till 5 pm)

Second Merit List- June 24 (till 6 pm)

Online Fee Payment- June 25 to 27 (till 5 pm)

Commencement of Lectures- July 1.

