Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

University of Mumbai PG admission schedule released, check it here

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 07:56 PM IST

A video link has been provided on the website to understand the process from admission registration to submission of application.

The University of Mumbai has announced the admission schedule for postgraduate courses in all academic departments, all affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised institutions of MU.

The online admission process for postgraduate courses is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).(HT File)
The online admission process for postgraduate courses is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).(HT File)

The online admission process for postgraduate courses is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students can apply online by visiting the university's official website https://mu.ac.in/admission. A video link has been provided on the website to understand the process from admission registration to submission of application.

UPSC exam calendar 2026 released, CSE prelims on May 24, Mains on August 21

The press statement issued by MU stated that regular classes of students admitted to various postgraduate courses mentioned in the schedule will start from July 1.

Pooja Raudale, director of the examination and evaluation board, has appealed to all postgraduate academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised institutions to conduct the admission process as per this schedule.

CBSE 10th: Meet Shaankari K Jadhav, who scored 500/500 in best 5 subjects

University of Mumbai PG Admission Process Schedule

Online Registration and Submission of Admission Application Till - June 3

Online Verification of Documents by Departments or institutes - June 9 (till 6 pm)

Provisional Merit List- June 10 (till 6 pm)

Student Grievance- June 12 (till 1 pm)

First Merit List- June 17 (till 6 pm)

Online Fee Payment - June 18 to 21 (till 5 pm)

Second Merit List- June 24 (till 6 pm)

Online Fee Payment- June 25 to 27 (till 5 pm)

Commencement of Lectures- July 1.

PSEB 10th result 2025 Date: Punjab Board Class 10 result on May 16

PSEB 10th result 2025 Date: Punjab Board Class 10 result will be out on May 16 at pseb.ac.in 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on HPBOSE Result 2025 News Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on HPBOSE Result 2025 News Live.
News / Education News / University of Mumbai PG admission schedule released, check it here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On