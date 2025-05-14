PSEB 10th result 2025 Date: Punjab Board Class 10 result to be declared on May 16 at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board will be releasing the results of PSEB Class 12 board examinations on Friday, May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 10th result 2025 Date: Punjab Board Class 10 result will be out on May 16 at pseb.ac.in (Gurpreet Singh/HT file)

Students will be able to download their results by entering details like their Roll Number on the official website.

Notably, the PSEB Class 10 results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.

This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab School Education Board has already announced the results of Class 12 board examination on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91 per cent. The pass percentage of girls stands at 94.32 per cent, and that of boys it is 88.08 per cet.

PSEB 10th Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their PSEB Class 10 results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in Click on the Class 10th result link Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of PSEB.