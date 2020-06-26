UP 10th, 12th Result 2020: UPMSP class 10, 12 results to be declared tomorrow

education

UP 10th, 12th Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, will announce the class 10, 12 results on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Nearly 56 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their results. As per the UP board’s official website, the class 10th results is likely to be declared at 1:30 pm.

After the results are declared, students of class 10 and 12 who have appeared in the UP Board exams will be able to check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Out of the students who appeared in UP high school and intermediate examinations, 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

UP board this time may issue digitally signed e-mark sheets to its high school and intermediate examinees of 2020.

UP Board class 10th exam was conducted from February 18 to March 3 while the UP Board class 12th exam was held from February 18 to March 6.

Students can also check their UP Board results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

