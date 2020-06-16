UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018: Jammu- Kashmir candidates still awaits appointment

education

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:17 IST

Youngsters who have completed their academic and professional courses from Jammu and Kashmir are facing a piquant situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Even one-and-a-half years after the recruitment process to fill 68,500 vacant posts of assistant teachers in government-run primary schools of the state, many of these youths who participated in the recruitment and cleared all stages have not got an appointment while many others have been granted appointments but are yet to get salaries.

There are, however, also some who have managed to get both the appointment and their salaries in certain districts.

The youths claim that a number of their friends including Sonia, Ajay Kumar and Seema in Baghpat, Shalu Sharma and Seema Rani in Shamli as well as Anurag Singh in Sitapur have not got appointment despite fulfilling all criterion and clearing all qualifying stages to make it to the merit list.

Then there are Pramod and two other teachers in Bahraich who got the appointment 20 months back but have failed to get salary till date.

“But in stark contrast to these cases, candidates having done two-year diploma course in diploma in elementary teachers training from Jammu and Kashmir have been granted appointment and are even getting their salaries like Praveen Kumar in Moradabad, Reshma in Shrawasti, Ankur in Amroha, Ijaz Ali in Aligarh and Kumari Priya in Siddharthnagar district,” claimed Pramod.

He said if he and other like him were granted appointment and were carrying out their responsibilities with dedication, it was sad that their salaries were yet to get disbursed even one-and-a-half years after joining duty.

An affected candidate said, “Different policies being followed by officials of different districts in the same state for same issue is confusing and frustrating.”.

Affected candidates also point out that National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 2007 had written to secretary (education) of all states making clear that diploma and degrees from institutions in J&K were valid for jobs across the country. Even high courts have held that not granting jobs to such candidates was in violation of the Indian constitution, they claim.

“Many such candidates are already working in government schools in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab besides in Kendriya Vidyalayas. But we are being harassed in UP,” said an affected candidate requesting anonymity.

“We are aware of the problem being faced by candidates having academic qualifications from J&K based institutions. Former secretary of Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP Ruby Singh has already written to the state government and sought guidelines in this regard. We will be able to address the issue only after getting the guidelines from the state government,” said Vijay Shankar Mishra, officiating secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP.