e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment Exam: Eight held for duping aspirants

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment Exam: Eight held for duping aspirants

Police arrested eight persons in this connection and recovered cash and documents from their possession. The accused are being further questioned to identify other members of the gang, police officials said.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
         

The Soraon police late on Thursday night busted a gang of fraudsters who duped teacher-aspirants on the pretext of helping them crack the assistant teachers’ recruitment examination that was held for recruiting 69,000 teachers in 2019.

Police arrested eight persons in this connection and recovered cash and documents from their possession. The accused are being further questioned to identify other members of the gang, police officials said.

According to reports, alleging fraud an aspirant Rahul Singh of Pratapgarh lodged a complaint that some persons took Rs 7.50 lakh from him for helping him crack teacher recruitment examination. However, his name was not on the list of successful candidates when the results were declared.

On the instructions of SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, an FIR was lodged against Rudra Pati Dubey, Shashi Prakash Saroj, Harikrishna Saroj, Kamal Patel, Ranjeet, KL Patel, Mayawati, and Alok Saroj.

Late on Thursday night, Soraon police arrested six persons in an SUV involved in the racket which included some agents who used to contact the aspirants.

The answer sheets were printed in code language on the handkerchiefs which the aspirants took with them inside the examination hall. The aspirants gave Rs1 lakh as advance while the remaining amount was to be given after declaration of results.

The gang members took the original mark sheets and other documents from at least 20 candidates in Prayagraj and other districts as security which was returned after payment of the full amount.

The arrested persons were returning after collection of cash from successful aspirants when they were intercepted by the police team. After confession, two other gang members were also arrested later. A cash Rs 7.56 lakh, mark sheets of many aspirants, other documents along with a diary containing details of candidates were recovered from the accused.

It is reported that kingpin of the gang is KL Patel, former Zila panchayat member of Phoolpur who runs four colleges.

Further questioning from the accused is on to trace other persons involved in the racket. Luxury cars, cash, and forged documents including appointment letters of a government department have been recovered from them, SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said.

tags
top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In