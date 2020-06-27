UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020 today at upresults.nic.in, 5.61 million students to get results

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 08:03 IST

UP Board Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, will announce results of classes 10 and 12 examinations on Saturday, June 27, said additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla. She said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will address a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday at 12 noon wherein the results will be announced.

Sudents will be able to check results on official websites of upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Shukla said, “Where the National Boards like CBSE and ICSE are unable to complete their exams, the UP Board completed the exams well in time but also got the 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the lockdown.”

More than 5.61 million (56.1 lakh) students appeared in the UP Board’s examinations this year. Of them 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.