UP Board 12th exam 2020: Compartment system to be introduced; intermediate examinees to get 2nd chance too

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:50 IST

The UP Board has decided to introduce compartment system for Class 12 (intermediate) examinees also, from February 2020, said deputy chief minister and secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“At present, the Board has this provision only for high school examinees. But now this facility will be introduced for Class 12 examinees. Many among the more than 25 lakh examinees, who will write the Class 12 examination in February 2020, will benefit from the compartment system,” Sharma told newsperson.

The UP Board will soon come out with modalities for the compartment system for Class 12 examinees to help the academically weaker students among them to pass the examination.

As the Board had introduced NCERT syllabus and examination pattern last year and had done away with the two-paper system, leaving only one paper for students to pass in each subject, it was observed that those who did not fare well in that paper of the subject could not clear the examination, an official said.

In the 2019 examination, the pass percentage of UP Board high school examinees increased while that of intermediate students declined a bit. The overall pass percentage for high school was 80.07%, an increase by 4.91% over last year’s 75.16%. The pass percentage for intermediate exams was 70.06%, a decline of 2.37% against last year’s 72.43%.

This year 25.86 lakh students will appear in the intermediate examination and 30.25 lakh in the high school examination at 7,786 exam centres across the state. The Board examination will begin from February 18 and end on March 6, said Sharma.

More Tech To Be Used

Sharma said technology will be put to more use in the Board examination in 2020 wherein supervision of the examination will be done through webcasting. Besides, a centralised monitoring cell will be established in every district.

He said to maintain the sanctity of the examination, the government made use of CCTV cameras in the examination in 2018 and voice recorder was put to use in the 2019 examination.