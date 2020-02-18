UP Board 2020: Exam special bus arrangements in place for examinees

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 09:35 IST

To enable smooth transportation of UP board students especially in rural pockets, the state government has directed transport department to ensure availability of the state transport buses. The department has been asked to keep the timing of the buses in alignment with the timing of the examination.

Transport department, MD Raj Shekhar has written a letter to all regional transport officers directing them to ensure rural, local and district buses to ply on time during the examination as this will enable students to easily reach their examination centres. He proposed to partially reschedule the bus timings during UP board examination, if required.

The officials have been asked to identify remote examination centres with help of the district inspector of schools where there was no transport facility and provide special buses to these remote exam centres and to publicise about the same to the students. The fares should be kept normal for examinees.

MD also asked the officials to daily monitor these buses. In addition, ambulance facilities will also be made available in case of emergency, an official said.

In all 5.6 million examinees to write the UP board exam in two shifts that begins from Tuesday. The first shift will be held between 8 to 11.15 am and second shift between 2 pm to 5.15 pm.