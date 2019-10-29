e-paper
UP Board Exams 2020: Online correction in certificates for UP students

The teams of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) would investigate the cases for corrections from Class 9-12 till November 15. This will also help in checking fake cases, said an official.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Praygraj
Online correction in certificates for UP students. (Representational image)
Online correction in certificates for UP students. (Representational image)
         

Nearly 56 lakh students, who would be taking the Uttar Pradesh Board examination, will no longer have to face hurdles in getting any rectification done in their educational certificates as the Board has made online arrangements now.

Board secretary Nina Srivastava said district schools would be collecting the existing certificates from the schools in the district and corrections would be made as per the school records. She said the corrected versions would be uploaded on the website.

The teams of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) would investigate the cases for corrections from Class 9-12 till November 15. This will also help in checking fake cases, said an offical.

For correction in errors in the educational details of high school/intermediate institutional and individual students of the year 2020 and students who have made advance registration in class 9-11, links have been provided in the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, where concerned student can give information about the error for correction.

The Board would be uploading till November 9 the names of the centres conducting the high school examination 2020.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:42 IST

